Proclaimed offender nabbed

Ludhiana, May 9

Vikram Singh, a resident of Azad Nagar mohalla, was arrested by the Police Division Number 6, Millargaj. An FIR was registered against him under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act. The man was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) on July 21, 2023, by a local court in Ludhiana.

