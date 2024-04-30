Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, holds training on direct seeding of rice

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 29

The Skill Development Centre at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, organised a one-day training course on ‘Cultivation using Direct Seeded Rice’ for in-service candidates under the guidance of Dr MS Bhullar, Director of Extension Education.

A total of six Agriculture Development Officers and one scientist each from the various Krishi Vigyan Kendras of the state attended the course.

Dr Rupinder Kaur, Associate Director (Skill Development), said in the modern era, extension scientists must be updated with the latest agriculture technologies so they can guide a maximum number of farmers to accrue benefits and impart knowledge to them to adopt technologies which are beneficial for the environment.

Dr Prerna Kapila, extension scientist and coordinator of the course, shared the background, scope and benefits of the course with the participants.

Dr Amit Kaul of the Department of Agronomy discussed prospects and techniques for cultivation of direct seeded rice in the state.

Dr Anoop Dixit and Dr Aseem Verma of the Department of Farm Machinery and Power Engineering shared the technology for raising mat type nurseries using mechanical paddy transplanter, demonstrated the functioning of tractor-operated nursery seeder and explained the use of paddy transplanter.

Dr Tarundeep Kaur from the Department of Agronomy shared techniques for weed control in direct varieties of seeded rice.

