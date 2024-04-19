Rail passengers suffer as 29 trains cancelled, 14 diverted

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 18

As farmers continued their protest by blocking rail traffic near the Shambhu border, passengers faced inconvenience at the Ludhiana Railway Station, with 29 trains being cancelled. These cancellations include 12 mail trains and 17 passenger trains. Additionally, 14 trains were diverted to different routes, while several trains experienced delays. Notably, the farmers are demanding the release of three farmers arrested by the Haryana Police.

According to information, the New Delhi Vande Bharat Express (22478) was delayed today and subsequently cancelled for April 19. Similarly, train number 12029 (New Delhi to Amritsar) Swarn Shatabdi has also been cancelled for April 19. A passenger at Ludhiana Railway Station said he intended to board the Shatabdi Express, but as it was cancelled on Thursday he had to opt for another train. Another passenger, Rajiv Gupta, said he had planned to take the passenger train to Ambala, which was cancelled today, prompting him to opt for travelling by bus.

Train number 12459 (New Delhi to Amritsar), 12470 (Jammu Tawi to Kanpur Central), 14681 (Old Delhi to Jalandhar City), 14033 (Old Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra), 12013 (New Delhi to Amritsar), among several others, were cancelled on Thursday.

The Railway’s Ferozepur Division informed that trains 12904, 14662, 12716, and 15212 have been short-originated. Additionally, trains 12903, 14661, 12715, and 15211 have been short-terminated.

Trains 14673 from Jay Nagar to Amritsar, 12407 from New Jalpaigudi to Amritsar, and several others were diverted through the Ambala-Chandigarh-Sahnewal route. Train number 22461 from New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi was diverted through the New Delhi-Jakhal-Dhuri-Gill route. Train number 22430 from Pathankot to Old Delhi was diverted through the Sahnewal-Chandigarh-Ambala route.

