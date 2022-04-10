Redressing grievances of people top priority, says Ludhiana Commissioner of Police

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 9

Commissioner of Police (CP) Dr Kaustubh Sharma said today that strenuous efforts would be made for the detection and prevention of crime in the city, besides the foremost priority would be accorded to redress people’s grievances.

Interacting with mediapersons after taking the charge of office, the Commissioner of Police said major focus would be given on categorisation of criminals and their surveillance in an effective manner.

He said tirade against drugs would be further intensified and thrust would be laid on completely wiping out the curse from the Commissionerate.

The 2001-batch IPS officer also said all-out efforts would be made to solve traffic problems in the city and the entire traffic management plan of the Commissionerate Police would be reviewed.

He said senior officials of the traffic wing would be deployed in the field to ensure traffic snarls did not create problem for commuters.

The CP said the PCR would be made more responsive to deal with any sort of exigency and making city more safer for the people.

He said public dealing at police stations would be further strengthened for which police officers would be made accountable.

Dr Sharma, who is a also gold-medallist MBBS and MD (Medicine), said focus would also be laid on good, responsive and transparent policing for which feedback would be taken from the public and the media, which was the fourth pillar of every democratic system.

Sharma announced that new initiatives would be taken to ensure the well-being of the police force and their family members and thrust would also be laid on ensuring the security of senior citizens in the city.

He said as it was just the beginning, he would study all crucial issues faced by the city and ensure their timely resolutions.

The CP also hinted that the police would not tolerate any encroachments by shopkeepers or vendors if the same will create traffic hurdles on road. “We don’t want to snatch employment of shopkeepers or roadside vendors by using harsh measures against them but want cooperation from them to solve the traffic problems in the city,” Sharma said.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police took salute from the guard of honour given by the Punjab Police on reaching the office. Later, he had detailed deliberations with senior officials of the Commissionerate Police.

Will not work under pressure : Top cop

On being asked about interference of politicians in policing, CP Kaustubh Sharma said: “I will respect all MLAs whether belonging to ruling or opposition parties. I will do genuine work of all residents but no illegal work or injustice will be done under any political pressure by me or by any of the officers.”

Mulls Icelandic Model

The Commissioner of Police said he read a study pertaining to the Icelandic Prevention Model (IPM), which eradicated the drug menace among teens and youth in Iceland. That country’s innovative approach helped drug addicts to shun drugs and do something better in life.