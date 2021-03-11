Resolve Canadian college fee refund issue of students: Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi to IDP

Resolve Canadian college fee refund issue of students: Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi to IDP

MLA Gurpreet Gogi and students during a press conference at Circuit House in Ludhiana on Monday. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 25

Gurpreet Gogi, MLA from Ludhiana West, has asked the officials of the IDP company to resolve the issue of hundreds of students whose fees has not been refunded by Canadian colleges after their study visa refusal.

Gogi along with a number of such students and IDP officials from Punjab conducted a meeting at Circuit House here on Monday.

During the meeting, students said they had deposited study fees in three different Canadian colleges, which were suggested by the IDP. These colleges were later shut down. But, their fees had not been refunded by these colleges even after passing of a long time after the rejection of their study visa, they said.

The IDP officials said, “Our company has come to an arrangement with a Canadian institution in Alberta where students can get admission and the IDP has secured this opportunity for students which ensures they will not pay tuition fees for the first year.” “Additionally, they will be eligible for a significant discount on their second year’s tuition fees. In the scenario wherein a student does not get the offer for admission from the institution in Alberta or his/her visa application gets rejected, the IDP will provide interim financial assistance to all such students,” they added.

The IDP has also offered that it will cover the cost of any applicable admission fee and any visa reapplication fees for impacted students who were placed by the IDP’s counsellors. Moreover, the IDP will waive the IELTS test fees if the IELTS validity has lapsed.

But, a number of students in the meeting said they wanted that their fees should be refunded at the earliest as they don’t want to reapply for study visa now. Gogi said the students had deposited fees in those Canadian Colleges which were recommended by IDP. The MLA asked the IDP officials to take the matter seriously and take steps to resolve it. He also asked the officials to make lists of students — one list of those who want to reapply for admission and another list of those students who want their fees to be refunded.

A student, Diksha from Kaithal in Haryana, said, “My parents had taken a loan from a bank and fee of Rs 9 lakh was deposited in a Canadian college that was suggested by the IDP. The firm counsellor had told me that if I apply to that college, it would provide laptop, accommodation and other facilities. I applied for admission to that college in 2019. My visa was refused but my fee has not been refunded to date. Now, I don’t want to go abroad. Thus, my fee should be refunded. We are already under debt.”

Sukhwinder Kaur from Nawanshahr said, “I had applied for admission in 2020 but my fee was not refunded after visa refusal. My parents had borrowed the money to deposit the fee. We are passing through a tough time. I want my fee should be refunded at the earliest.”

Another student said, “If any student wants to reapply for admission as per the IDP’s offer, we have no objection. But, those who don’t want to reapply for study visa, their full fees should be refunded.”

#Canada

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana Irregularities in HSWC recruitments

Panchkula police register counter-FIRs against IAS officers Ashok Khemka, Sanjeev Verma

2
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar reacts to disciplinary action, wishes party good luck

3
Entertainment

Let's take you inside Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai home

4
Himachal

Pratibha Singh is Himachal Congress chief, Mukesh Agnihotri stays CLP leader

5
Punjab

Kumar Vishwas files quashing petition against Punjab before Punjab and Haryana High Court

6
Entertainment

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar Bollywood ready? Gearing up for her debut

7
Nation

Prashant Kishor declines Sonia Gandhi's offer to join party: Congress

8
Punjab

After Prashant Kishor declines Congress offer, his meeting with Navjot Sidhu creates ripples in party circles over next move of ex-PPCC chief

9
Nation

Prashant Kishor declines Sonia Gandhi's offer to join party, meets Navjot Sidhu

10
World

Three Chinese nationals among four killed in a bomb blast in Pakistan's Karachi

Don't Miss

View All
Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet
Trending

Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet for last 30 years

Can you guess the cost of Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat nameplate? You can buy luxury car with that money
Entertainment

Can you guess the cost of Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat nameplate? You can buy luxury car with that money

Twitter users welcome new boss Elon Musk with memes
Trending

Twitter users welcome new boss Elon Musk with memes

Just-wed Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for 'stealing' Deepika Padukone hairstyle, netizerns say 'does not suites her'
Entertainment

Just-wed Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for 'stealing' Deepika Padukone hairstyle, netizens say 'does not suit her'

300 vintage weapons on display at Amritsar museum
Punjab

300 vintage weapons of Sikh forces on display at Amritsar museum

IAS officer shares picture of Howrah bridge piller blemished with gutkha, has special message for Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay and Amitabh
Trending

IAS officer shares picture of Howrah bridge piller blemished with gutkha, has special message for Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay and Amitabh

Karisma Kapoor goes down the memory lane, recreates popular ‘Nirma’ ad
Entertainment

Watch: Karisma Kapoor goes down memory lane, recreates popular ‘Nirma’ ad

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry
Himachal

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry

Top News

PM Modi's meet with Chief Ministers begins, says ‘it is clear that threat of Covid not fully gone’

PM Modi's meet with Chief Ministers begins, says ‘it is clear that threat of Covid not fully gone’

2 children among 11 dead after temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...

Singapore executes disabled Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

Singapore executes disabled Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast

Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast

Female suicide bomber kills three Chinese teachers at Karach...

Cities

View All

Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Power outages add to veggie growers’ woes in Amritsar district

Wheat yield loss 1 quintal per acre in Amritsar district

Amritsar: Plying of autos on service lane along ISBT a nuisance

Man posing as PSPCL employee dupes Amritsar resident, steals his meter

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Work allotted for six-laning of Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

Nehal, Jaish Jain help Ludhiana post 483 runs against Bathinda

Wary farmers to curtail cotton-sowing

No online classes, say private schools in Chandigarh

No online classes, say private schools in Chandigarh

Chandigarh sees 15 fresh Covid cases

No new diarrhoea case in Zirakpur

Allotment of EWS flats: Submit documents in seven days, Chandigarh Administration asks Colony No. 4 residents

Panjab University Senate nod to all agenda items

Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

Fire at Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi

7 arrested in Noida restro-bar brawl case; autopsy shows head, spleen injuries

Punjab signs knowledge-sharing agreement with Delhi

Delhi and Punjab sign knowledge-sharing agreement

Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief’s house

Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief's house

The curious case of missing files at Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Wife of Ravi Gill puts off bhog plan

CBSE Class X, XII exams begin

Jalandhar: Gang of mobile snatchers, drug peddlers busted

60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

Ludhiana Railway Station upgradation project tenders likely to be floated next month

Ludhiana MC officials on toes as NGT team likely to visit dumpsite today

Resolve overflowing sewers problem: Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Grewal to officials

Covid: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Two Nigerians held with 515-gm heroin

Teacher’s front meets Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema