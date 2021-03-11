Resolve issues related to waste management, broken roads, Ludhiana South MLA asks officials

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 29

AAP MLA from Ludhiana South Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina held a meeting with MC’s Zone C Commissioner Poonampreet Kaur regarding the resolution of problems being faced by residents of the constituency.

Besides senior officials of the MC, residents of the area were also present.

The MLA brought to the notice of Municipal Corporation officials that the residents of the constituency were disturbed by piles of garbage and broken roads. She asked the officials to address the problems faced by the residents.

Chhina said potholes on roads in various parts of the city often invite accidents, adding that she was committed to ensuring the safety of the people and smooth movement of the traffic.

She said the people of the constituency had given her a chance to serve them and now, she would leave no stone unturned in changing the face of the constituency through hard work while maintaining the trust of the people.

The MLA said as per requirement, the repair and recarpeting of roads would be ensured. Besides, new roads would also be constructed as per the demand of the residents.