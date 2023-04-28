Rly employee roughs up elderly man, suspended

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, April 27

A railway employee misbehaved and roughed up a 72-year-old man, Tola Ram Nirvan, outside a ticket counter at the city railway station here early this morning.

As the matter was brought to the notice of the Union Minister of Railways through Twitter by the son of the victim, senior officials of the Ferozepur railway division took notice of the matter and placed the woman employee under suspension.

Besides, the Government Railway Police (GRP) have also initiated a probe on the complaint of the elderly man.

“Today around 5.15 am, I have asked the female employee sitting inside a ticket counter for a railway ticket, she first closed the window and refused to give the same. When I insisted, she started misbehaving with me. Afterwards, she came out and snatched currency notes from me and tore off the notes. She also manhandled me and ripped off my clothes. Many witnessed the entire incident,” the complainant alleged. Later, the victim’s son reached the spot to enquire about the matter but the woman also misbehaved with him. “I have filed a written complaint against the employee in the railways complaint book. My son tweeted videos and photos related to the incident to Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and within a few hours, the minister asked the railway official concerned to inquire the matter. Now, he got to know from the tweet of a senior officer from the Ferozepur railway division that the woman was suspended and further action has been initiated against her,” the complainant said.

Meanwhile, the victim also got his medical conducted from the Civil Hospital and attached the same with the complaint filed at the Government Railway Police Station.

DSP, Government Railway Police, Balram Rana, said the employee was suspended. Now, the GRP would take action against her after recording the statement of the complainant as per law.

Action taken after tweet by victim’s son

