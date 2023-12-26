Self-styled healer dupes city resident of Rs 11.80 lakh, car

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 25

Under the guise of telling ways to heal an eight-year-old ailing child, a self-styled healer duped a city resident of Rs 11.80 lakh, a car and other valuables.

The suspect has been identified as Surinder Pal, alias Bittu Baba, of Chet Singh Nagar, Ludhiana.

Baljit Singh (37), a resident of Azad Nagar, here, has lodged a complaint against the suspect at the Model Town police station. In his complaint, he alleged that his ailing child did not get relief from medicines. Later, he came in contact with the suspect who claimed to cure his son with other remedies.

He alleged that the suspect took Rs 11,80,600 in cash, a car and other valuables from him between January 1, 2020, and June 30, 2023, on the pretext of healing his son. However, there was no improvement in his health. After realising the deception, Baljit lodged a police complaint.

Baldev Singh, investigating officer of the Model Town police station, said a case under Sections 406, 420, 506, 120-B and 201 of the IPC had been registered against the suspect.