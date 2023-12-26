Self-styled healer dupes city resident of Rs 11.80 lakh, car

Ludhiana, December 25
Under the guise of telling ways to heal an eight-year-old ailing child, a self-styled healer duped a city resident of Rs 11.80 lakh, a car and other valuables.
The suspect has been identified as Surinder Pal, alias Bittu Baba, of Chet Singh Nagar, Ludhiana.
Baljit Singh (37), a resident of Azad Nagar, here, has lodged a complaint against the suspect at the Model Town police station. In his complaint, he alleged that his ailing child did not get relief from medicines. Later, he came in contact with the suspect who claimed to cure his son with other remedies.
He alleged that the suspect took Rs 11,80,600 in cash, a car and other valuables from him between January 1, 2020, and June 30, 2023, on the pretext of healing his son. However, there was no improvement in his health. After realising the deception, Baljit lodged a police complaint.
Baldev Singh, investigating officer of the Model Town police station, said a case under Sections 406, 420, 506, 120-B and 201 of the IPC had been registered against the suspect.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Plane with Indian passengers grounded in France over trafficking concerns lands in Mumbai
The aircraft, an Airbus A340, lands in Mumbai shortly after ...
Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s son Talha to contest Pakistan elections from Lahore
Muhammad Hafiz Saeed, who is in jail since July 17, 2019, fo...
Fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave sweeps region; flights affected in Delhi
Fog likely to affect more flights in the day
24 workers lost their jobs every hour in last 2 years; 582 every day
Over 4.25 lakh tech employees lose jobs in 2023, layoffs con...
Viral video: Tourist opts to drive jeep through Chandra river in Lahaul-Spiti to beat Himachal Pradesh traffic jam; challaned
28,210 vehicles crossed the tunnel in 24 hours on Sunday