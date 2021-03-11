Sirhind Fateh Diwas march on May 14

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 7

Baba Banda Singh Bahadur International Foundation will observe the Sirhind Fateh Diwas on May 14. A scholar Shivraj Singh and Krishan Kumar Bawa, head of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur International Foundation, while talking to reporters during a press conference at Circuit House here today, said, “Fateh march is being organised from Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Bhavan at Rakba to Sirhind on May 14.”

Bawa said, “A large number of devotees from all over Punjab will participate in the march.” He also released a poster of Sirhind Fateh Diwas.

“The march to Sirhind will start from Rakba Bhawan on May 14 at 9 am. It will reach Ludhiana from Mullanpur. In collaboration with gurdwara sahib committees and NGOs, the march will then reach the historic ground of Chappar Chiri via Sahnewal, Doraha, Nilo Pul, Samrala, Khamanon, Morinda and Kharar. An event will be held at Chappar Chiri. Thereafter, the march will move to Sirhind,” Bawa added.

Bawa urged the Punjab Government to name PAU, Ludhiana, after Baba Banda Singh Bahadur and declare a holiday on the occasion of Sirhind Fateh Diwas on May 14.