Special Chief Secretary lauds Surface Seeder crop success

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 15

On the eve of Baisakhi, KAP Sinha, Special Chief Secretary of the Government of Punjab, visited Bondli and Papraudi villages in the Samrala Block. The purpose of this visit was to assess the performance of the wheat crop sown using the Surface Seeder machine, an innovative technique that has been garnering attention for its potential to catalyse farming practices in the region.

KAP Sinha delved into a thorough inspection of the crops. Engaging in intense discussions with local farmers including Dilbagh Singh, Parminder Singh, and Harinder Singh, the Special Chief Secretary’s observations were brimming with optimism. He noted the robust growth of the crop, free from common pests such as aphids and yellow rust, and smooth grain development. Noteworthy was the exceptional uniformity exhibited by wheat sown with the Surface Seeder, boasting a good crop stand devoid of lodging issues.

Expressing satisfaction, KAP Sinha underscored the importance of such low-cost techniques and urged Chief Agricultural Officers (CAOs) and their teams to conduct similar visits across their respective districts to popularise this method among farmers. During the discussions, farmers shared their experiences, highlighting the efficiency of the Surface Seeder which enabled them to sow 10 acres per day using only 3 to 4 litres of diesel per acre. They also emphasised the reduced requirement for urea and herbicides, further enhancing the cost-effectiveness of the technique.

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, PAU, urged the farmers in the region to embrace this eco-friendly and cost-effective method, citing its potential to bolster soil health, increase carbon content and augment yields. In addition to safe residue management, the technique eliminates the need for a lengthy gap between paddy harvest and wheat sowing, requires one less irrigation cycle, and streamlines agricultural processes, he reiterated. He lauded its ease of implementation and cost-effectiveness, boasting lower sowing costs compared to traditional methods, including post-straw burning, ensuring a sustainable farming cycle.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.