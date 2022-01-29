Stray dog menace goes unabated

Khanna, January 28

Stray dog menace continues unabated in almost all localities situated on Amloh Road, including Krishna Nagar, Bhagat Colony and Kartar Nagar, forcing residents to remain indoors.

Why should a taxpayer be forced to shell out Rs2,500 for hiring an ambulance to shift a dog-bite victim to Patiala when it is the government’s responsibility to provide free treatment and vaccination against rabies. — Bala Rana. Dog-bite victim

In yet another incident, a rabid dog bit more than 12 persons, including elderly people and children, on Sunday evening. Power failure and inclement weather compounded problems of the victims, who had to shuttle between private and government health centres, for treatment of multiple injuries. Residents alleged that doctors at the Civil Hospital failed to provide adequate treatment to patients, some of whom were referred to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala.

However, the SMO, Civil Hospital, Khanna, Dr Sat Pal, claimed at least 12 victims, who reached the hospital, were provided proper treatment according to the dog-bite management protocol.

“Besides managing wounds our doctors gave a required dose of anti-rabies vaccine to almost all patients except two, who were referred for management of tendon injuries and advanced type of vaccination, which is not available at either of local hospitals,” said Dr Sat Pal.

Residents shivered remembering the rabid dog-bite nightmare at localities situated on Amloh Road. Had it been summer and victims were not in warm clothes, injuries could have been much more. Some residents managed to defend themselves from the rabid canine with an umbrella they were carrying.

Bala Rana, a middle-aged woman, said the dog had bitten on her face when she bent down to pick something to scare it away. She was going to attend Path at her friend’s home on Sunday evening.

Balwant Singh, another resident, alleged that the power failure and inclement weather further compounded problems of the victims, who had to hire ambulances to reach hospitals in distant cities.

Raghbir Singh Rana and Surinder Sofat were among others, who urged the administration to save residents from the menace of stray dogs in various localities of Khanna. — OC