 Stubble burning at 8-year low, air quality turns ‘unhealthy’ in Ludhiana : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Stubble burning at 8-year low, air quality turns ‘unhealthy’ in Ludhiana

Stubble burning at 8-year low, air quality turns ‘unhealthy’ in Ludhiana

More and more farmers, villages saying no to burn crop residue

Stubble burning at 8-year low, air quality turns ‘unhealthy’ in Ludhiana

A layer of smog reduced the visibility in Ludhiana on Monday. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, October 9

In what appears to be the beginning of a sustained campaign against the age-old menace of stubble burning, the crop residue burning is at its eight-year low as only eight cases of fire events were reported in Ludhiana district during the current Kharif season till Sunday, the official figures have revealed.

The drive was evoking massive response from farmers and village panchayats, who were coming forward in large numbers to pledge against the menace, the administration has claimed.

With this, the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, has ranked 11th in the state by logging eight cases of stubble burning between September 15 and October 8. While 10 major districts were way ahead from Ludhiana in incidents of crop residue burning during the first month of the ongoing paddy harvesting season, 12 other districts, mostly the smaller ones, have reported less fire events than Ludhiana till Sunday.

Still, the air quality in Ludhiana has turned “unhealthy”, ranking the city second most polluted in the state on Monday.

The district-wise tally compiled by the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre, Ludhiana, a copy of which is available with The Tribune, revealed that as many as 92 cases of stubble burning were captured on Sunday, taking the total to 969 fire events since September 15 this Kharif season in the state.

On Sunday, Amritsar reported the maximum of 22 cases of crop residue burning, followed by Tarn Taran 19, Mohali 14, Patiala 13, Kapurthala eight, Ferozepur three, Fatehgarh Sahib and Fazilka two each, Ludhiana, Faridkot and Jalandhar one each while other 11 districts recorded no fire event during the past 24 hours.

The figures since September 15 indicated that Amritsar was the worst-hit district in the state with the maximum of 559 stubble burning cases logged till October 8, followed by Tarn Taran 139, Patiala 64, Kapurthala 58, Mohali 36, Sangrur 24, Ferozepur 20, Jalandhar 14, Gurdaspur 10, Fatehgarh Sahib nine, Ludhiana eight, Barnala and Faridkot six each, Mansa four, Fazilka three, Hoshiarpur, Moga and Malerkotla two each, and Ropar has reported a single farm fire case so far. However, no fire event has been captured in Bathinda, Pathankot and Muktsar district till Sunday.

The comparative figures of previous seven years showed that incidents of stubble burning were much more as compared to this season.

In 2022, as many as 2,682 farm fires were reported in Ludhiana during the Kharif season between September 15 and November 30 while 5,817 fire events were recorded in 2021, 4,330 stubble burning cases were recorded in 2020, 2,532 in 2019, 2,481 in 2018, 3,239 in 2017, and 7,697 crop residue burning incidents were captured here in 2016, which were the season’s highest so far.

On the air quality front, Ludhiana has ranked the second most polluted city with an air quality index (AQI) of 123, among the five cities in Punjab, where AQI was captured by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Monday at 4 pm.

It has led to poor visibility and an envelope of smog, especially during morning and evening hours. Residents, mostly the aged, patients, children and those suffering from respiratory complications, have reported breathing and uneasiness problems.

While Ropar turned out to be the most polluted city in the state with AQI 164, Amritsar remained the safest with AQI 71. Among others, Patiala recorded the AQI of 113 and Jalandhar’s AQI was reported at 108.

With an AQI of 123, which was considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups”, the PM2.5 concentration in Ludhiana’s air was currently 83.1 µg/m³, which was 16.6 times the World Health Organisation (WHO) annual air quality guideline value.

Positive sign, says DC

“The decline in stubble burning cases is a positive sign and is a result of a sustained campaign underway to check the menace. The farmers were being sensitised to ill-effects of crop residue burning on their fields and human health on a continuous basis while facilitating them with the requisite machinery and other help for scientific management of paddy straw,” said Surabhi Malik, DC.

#Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution #Stubble Burning

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Independent blogger alleges China hand in Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing in Canada

2
Jalandhar

6 members of a family die as fire engulfs house in Punjab's Jalandhar

3
World Cup 2023

Pakistan presenter Zainab Abbas covering World Cup leaves India amid backlash over old anti-India posts

4
India

Elections to 5 states to be held from November 7-30; counting on December 3

5
India

Indian national injured in Hamas attack on Israel

6
World

Israel's Defence Minister orders 'complete siege' of Gaza; power to be cut and food and fuel blocked

7
World

Qatar leads talks to swap Hamas-held hostages for Palestinians in Israeli jails

8
Diaspora

Canadian PM Trudeau updates UAE President and Jordan King on Canada-India ‘situation’

9
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan gets Y+ security amid threats after release of his latest movie 'Jawan'

10
India

Farewell to BJP has been announced: Kharge on poll schedule for 5 states

Don't Miss

View All
India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Punjab diary: Teachers’ love for students
Punjab

Punjab diary: Teachers' love for students

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless
Punjab

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul
Arts

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games
Jalandhar

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Top News

Israel didn't start this war but will finish it: Netanyahu Benjamin’s stern warning to Hamas

Israel didn't start this war but will finish it: Netanyahu Benjamin’s stern warning to Hamas

PM Netanyahu lashed out Hamas saying that they will pay the ...

2 LeT terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian

LeT terrorist involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit gunned down in encounter

The police claimed one of the slain Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) ul...

Huge fire incident at PGI’s Nehru Hospital, 400 patients shifted late night

Huge fire at PGI's Nehru Hospital, 400 patients shifted late night

Patients requiring ventilators were moved to designated area...

Israel blockades Gaza as it counters Hamas firepower

Israel blockades Gaza as it counters Hamas firepower

Calls 3L reservists; ultras threaten to kill captives; toll ...

18-year-old girl held for beheading 2 minor sisters in Uttar Pradesh

18-year-old girl held for beheading 2 minor sisters in Uttar Pradesh

The minor girls, Surbhi and Roshni, were found with their th...


Cities

View All

Attempt to illegally occupy NRIs’ Darshan Avenue property foiled

Amritsar: Attempt to illegally occupy NRIs’ Darshan Avenue property foiled

Tarn Taran: One killed as soil caves in at gurdwara

Amritsar: Man flees with Honda car on pretext of test drive

Jhabhal road residents irked as Central Jail officials increase mobile phone jammer range

GNDU welcomes Asian Games athletes

Bathinda-Delhi flight resumes

Bathinda-Delhi flight resumes

Huge fire incident at PGI’s Nehru Hospital, 400 patients shifted late night

Huge fire at PGI's Nehru Hospital, 400 patients shifted late night

Pollution: Chandigarh AQI slips to ‘moderate’ level

Chandigarh Administration plans shuttle bus service to Sukhna Lake

Morcha for release of 'Bandi Singhs': High Court puts Centre on notice

Remove golf practice area from park in week, MC tells Sec 4 RWA

Inclusivity in agri-food systems crucial for planet, says President Droupadi Murmu

Inclusivity in agri-food systems crucial for planet, says President Droupadi Murmu

Bathinda-Delhi flight resumes

Firms violating anti-dust norms to face action: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Delhi High Court to livestream court proceedings from tomorrow

Murder suspect held from Meerut

3 minors among six of family charred to death in Jalandhar

3 minors among six of family charred to death in Jalandhar

Six deaths: Pall of gloom descends on Jalandhar's Avtar Nagar

Student dies, classmate injured in road mishap

Agencies procure 50,333 MT paddy in markets: DC

16 booked for stubble burning

Despite rise in dengue cases, apheresis machine lying defunct at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Despite rise in dengue cases, apheresis machine lying defunct at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Bank credits swindled amount of Rs 81.5 lakh back in farmer’s account

Youth killed, four injured as car falls off flyover

40-year-old man ends life, three booked on abetment to suicide charges

Speeding vehicle kills 11-year-old girl in Ludhiana

15 cases registered for crop residue burning

15 cases registered for crop residue burning

Memorial of martyr Sub Lt Gur Iqbal Singh Sandhu unveiled at Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala

MC constructs new cowsheds at Gazipur

College holds orientation programme

Centre holds training programme on paddy residue management