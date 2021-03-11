Take care of your body after cancer treatment: Doctor

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 8

Mohandai Oswal Hospital, Ludhiana, observed the National Cancer Survivors Day. Dr SP Singh, Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, was the chief guest.

Doctors said the most common cancers that affect people of India are lung, breast, cervical, neck, brain, colorectal and blood cancers. Dr SP Singh said post cancer care is equally important and one must adopt positive lifestyle practices to lead a healthy life.

Dr Raman Arora, Dr Yogesh Arora, Dr Harpreet Singh, Dr Ashwani Phillips, Dr Ankur Mittal, Dr GS Hara, Dr Tejpal Gill, Dr Nishant Batta, Dr Yogesh Gaba, Dr Ishu Sharma, Dr Tejinder Kaur, Dr Shirin Garg, Dr Arti Gupta Tuli, Dr Mridul Anand and others were present.