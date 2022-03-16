Three booked by Ludhiana police for property frauds

Ludhiana, March 15
The city police registered a fraud case against a couple — Gurmandeep Kaur and Gurinderjit Singh, residents of Malerkotla.
In a complaint to the police, Malkit Singh of Rajasthan said he had struck a property deal with the couple, Gurmandeep Kaur and Gurinderjit Singh, at Rs 4.15 crore and Rs 1.80 crore was given in advance. When the date of registration of property came, the couple didn’t turn up. Now they also refused to return the
money taken in advance. The accused are yet to
be arrested.
In another case, the city police on Monday booked a man on the charges of committing a fraud of Rs 1.80 crore. The accused had taken money in lieu of a property deal but refused to transfer property in the name of the complainant.
The accused has been identified as Bhupinder Singh, resident of Sahnewal.
In a complaint to the police, Paramjit Singh of Ramgarh said in 2019 he had struck a deal to buy property at Sahnewal Kalan. He had given Rs 1.80 crore to the accused in several instalments.
“When all instalments were paid, I asked the accused to get the property registered in my name and the accused had also assured that he would transfer property in my name at a specific time but now he refused. We want strict action against the accused,” alleged the complainant
Investigating officer ASI Raghubir Singh said after registering a fraud case against the accused, further probe has been launched. No arrested has been made in the case so far.
