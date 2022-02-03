Three dead, 151 fresh cases of Covid in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 2

Covid-19 claimed the life of three more persons of the district. Two patients — one each from Hoshiarpur and Himachal Pradesh — also died of the virus here.

The Health Department confirmed 151 fresh cases from the district and 77 positive cases belonging to other districts or states here today.

According to the Health Department, 68-year-old man from an area under Division Number 3, 86-year-old woman resident of an area near Nimm Wala Chowk and 31-year-old woman from Maharaj Nagar of Ludhiana died of the virus.

Civil Surgeon Dr SP Singh informed that 1,08,535 patients of Ludhiana and 14,343 from other districts or states have tested positive for the virus till date. Besides, 2,230 patients of Ludhiana and 1,112 of other districts or states have died of the virus here to date.

There are 2,325 active cases in the district, and of them, 2,153 patients are under home isolation. As many as 20 patients — seven from Ludhiana and 13 from other places — are on ventilator support here.

There are 27 active micro-containment zones in the district, most of which are in rural areas. A total of 6,124 samples were collected for the Covid-19 test today.