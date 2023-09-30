Traffic police to deploy speed radars on mishap-prone roads

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, September 29

Ahead of foggy days, the Ludhiana traffic police are set to deploy speed radars on accident-prone roads and highways to prevent road accidents. Since overspeeding is the key reason behind road crashes, traffic police personnel are set out on a mission with the help of speed radars to make city roads safer.

Though six speed radars are available with the traffic police, to effectively check overspeeding in the industrial hub, they have written a letter to the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Traffic, and raised a demand to procure 12 more speed radars.

“We can’t afford to let overspeeding vehicles endanger lives on roads. We need to act before the foggy season. We are going to deploy speed radars on city roads and highways soon. Overspeeding vehicles will be challaned and no violator will be spared,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Varinder Singh Brar told The Tribune here on Friday.

The DCP said with the available strength of six speed radars, the traffic police were already checking the overspeeding offence and issued as many as 2,179 challans to violators since March this year and once more speed radars reach the city police, there will be a permanent deployment of speed radars in accident-prone areas. Even 22 breath alcohol analysers will also be used to check drunken driving, which is another key cause of road mishaps.

Set up nakas on elevated bridge, DCP tells cops

After the newly constructed elevated bridge opened to traffic, complaints of overspeeding and rash driving were being received by the traffic police. Such behaviour of drivers may lead to road mishaps, DCP Varinder Singh Brar said, adding that “I have asked traffic police officials to set up nakas on the elevated bridge and also install speed radars. Anyone driving over the permissible speed limit will be challaned and heavy penalty will be levied. We are also installing speed limit boards on the flyover for the convenience of commuters”.