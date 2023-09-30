Train services remain hit as farmers’ protest enters Day 2

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, September 29

Much to the rail commuters’ chagrin, train services in the region were again affected today as the farmers’ ‘rail roko’ agitation entered its second day. The agitating cultivators blocked railway tracks at several railway stations on the Ludhiana–Ferozepur and Ludhiana–Jalandhar sections.

According to railway officials, the Amritsar-New Delhi Shane-Punjab Express (12498) and the Amritsar-New Delhi Shatabdi Express (12030) were short-originated from Ludhiana after the corresponding trains were short-terminated here on Thursday. Likewise, the Amritsar-Katihar Amrapali Express (15708) also commenced its journey from Ludhiana on Friday. Possibly, it would be short-originated from Ludhiana on Saturday as the rake could not reach its destination (Amritsar) due to the ongoing agitation by farmers.

Due to operational constraints, the Railways has announced the cancellation of the New Delhi–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express (22439/40) and the Amritsar–New Delhi Shatabdi Express (12014).

Some other trains that have been cancelled are the Amritsar-Chandigarh Express (12242), the Amritsar-Nanded Sachkhand Express (12716), the Amritsar-Kolkata Durgiana Express (12318), the Amritsar-New Delhi Intercity Express (12460), the Jalandhar City-New Delhi Express (14682), the Amritsar-Bandra Terminus Pashchim Express (12926), the Jammu Tawi-Ajmer Express (19224), the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Bandra Terminus (12472), the Amritsar-CST (Mumbai) (11058), the Amritsar-Haridwar Janshatabdi Express (12054) and the New Delhi-Amritsar Shane-Punjab Express (12497).

As a result of blockades on rail tracks, quite a few trains passing through the city were running behind schedule by three to eight hours, causing inconvenience to the passengers. Information provided by the Railways indicated that the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra–Dr Ambedkar Nagar Malwa Express (12920 was delayed by 8.25 hours, the Guwahati–Jammu Tawi Express (15653) by 7.1 hours and the Saharsa–Amritsar Garib Rath (12203) by 5.45 hours.)

Leaders of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) claimed that the protesting farmers had blocked railway tracks at Ferozepur Cantt, Fazilka, Mallan Wala (Ferozepur), Gole Wala (Faridkot), Moga city, Ajitwal (Moga), Jalandhar Cantt, Hoshiarpur, Manawala (Amritsar), Tarn Taran, Majitha (Amritsar) and Dera Baba Nanak (Gurdaspur), among other places.

KMSC general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said the farmers’ organisation would harden its stand and intensify the stir if the government fails to accede to its demands, such as relief for the losses caused by the recent floods and a legal guarantee of the MSP.

