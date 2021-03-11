Truck hits power line, driver booked

Ludhiana, June 8
The police have booked Sunil Kumar, a resident of Chas in Bokaro City (Jharkhand), under Sections 279 and 427 of the IPC after his truck hit a 66 kV power line.
The vehicle (bearing registration no. MH 15EG 5432) of the suspect hit the overhead 66 kV power line on Elevated Road between Jagraon Bridge and Chand Cinema on June 5, which caused damage to the power cable and other power transmission equipment of Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL).
In a complaint lodged with the police on Tuesday, Manoj Kumar, PSTCL assistant engineer/TL, maintenance, said the suspect had damaged the 66 kV power cable between Old GT Road and Haibowal, which led to power failure in many areas, including South City, Haibowal, Chaura Bazaar, Noorwala Road and GT Road.
Besides, the power transmission equipment was also damaged. The PSTCL had to suffer a financial loss of around Rs 15 lakh, he said.
