Two more dengue deaths, toll rises to 15 in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, November 1

The dreaded dengue fever, a mosquito-borne viral disease occurring in tropical and subtropical areas, is spreading its tentacles fast as 202 cases of the vector-borne disease have been reported in the past 10 days in the district, official figures have revealed.

With two more deaths suspected to be caused by dengue on Wednesday, the count of suspected dengue deaths has risen to 15.

With 24 fresh cases on Wednesday, the tally of confirmed patients has risen to 766, which was 35.82 per cent more than 564 positive cases recorded here on October 21.

The gravity of the situation could be gauged from the fact that the number of Ludhiana’s confirmed dengue patients has shot up from 81 on August 25 to 252 on September 23, which was an increase of over 211 per cent, and further rose to 564 on October 21, which accounted for a whopping over 596 per cent increase in less than two months and 124 per cent rise in less than a month.

All-out efforts on: DC I have reviewed the situation arising out of dengue, malaria and other vector-borne diseases in the district and have directed the departments concerned to join hands for undertaking a joint concerted campaign to contain the further spread of such cases in the district. – Surabhi Malik, DC

A whopping 302 fresh cases have been reported during the past fortnight alone. From 464 on October 17, Ludhiana’s confirmed dengue tally had touched 564 on October 21 and 766 on November 1.

Four worst-hit districts Hoshiarpur, Mohali, Patiala, and Ludhiana were the four worst-hit districts in the state so far.

This year’s figures were also more than double than 295 confirmed dengue cases reported here during the corresponding period last year.

Taking cognisance of the situation, Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik has directed district officials of all the departments concerned – Health, Public Health, and Municipal Corporation – to take immediate effective steps to check the further spread of the vector-borne diseases in the district.

Director, Family Planning, Dr Hitinder Kaur Sohal, who is also holding the additional charge of the Civil Surgeon, told The Tribune on Wednesday that a massive test, trace and treat campaign was being undertaken by the Health Department to check the spread of dengue and malaria cases in the district.

She said 24 fresh cases of dengue were confirmed in the district on Wednesday, which included 17 from urban and seven from rural areas.

With this, the cumulative total of dengue cases has reached 766, of which, 141 active patients, including 117 in urban and 24 in rural areas, were admitted to various government and private health institutions in the district. Except five active patients admitted to the Civil Hospital, all other serious patients were under treatment at different private hospitals.

The district has also recorded the death of 15 patients with dengue-like symptoms but their actual cause of death was yet to be confirmed. “These casualties have been marked as suspected dengue deaths as yet,” the Director Family Welfare-cum-Civil Surgeon said.

Last year, six dengue deaths had been reported in Ludhiana.

Dr Sohal said adequate arrangements had been made at all government institutions to test and treat dengue and malaria patients with a special ward reserved for dengue patients at the Civil Hospital here.

Urban-rural divide

Urban areas were much more prone to dengue as compared to rural areas in the district. Of the total 24 confirmed patients of dengue reported on Wednesday, 17 were from urban areas while villages have reported only seven dengue cases.

Similarly, the number of active cases was also more in urban areas with 117 seriously-ill patients under hospitalisation in the city while 24 dengue patients had been hospitalised from rural areas.

Fourth worst-hit district

Ludhiana is the fourth worst-hit district in the state when it comes to the confirmed dengue cases. While Hoshiarpur was on the top with the maximum of 1,190 confirmed cases and three dengue deaths, Mohali ranked second with 983 confirmed cases and no death due to dengue. Patiala with 795 confirmed cases and two dengue deaths was ranked third till Wednesday.

