Vigilance team raids Ludhiana Improvement Trust office

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 6

A team of officials from the Vigilance Wing of the Local Government Department, Punjab, led by Chief Vigilance Officer Rajeev Sekhri, raided the office of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) in connection with 18 complaints against former Chairman Raman Balasubramanium regarding allotment of plots to LDPs (locally displaced persons) in various schemes, encroachment on a public park adjoining the personal residence, sale of Trust land and properties and substandard work in construction of roads.

Sekhri along with over one dozen officials and supporting staff remained in the LIT office for well over six hours and sought information on the complaints and relevant record from Executive Officer Kuljit Kaur and Superintending Engineer BB Sachdeva.

When contacted Sekhri said it was too early to make any comments on the visit, which indeed was to verify the truth behind complaints of financial and other irregularities committed by the previous LIT Chairman. “We have taken relevant records in our possession, which will be inspected, and have also sought information from the officials concerned. It will take some time to prepare the report, which will be submitted to the competent authority,” he added.

Executive Officer, LIT, Kuljit Kaur could not be contacted for comments even after repeated phone calls.