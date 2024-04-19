 Villagers protest against bio-CNG plant at Bhundri : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • Villagers protest against bio-CNG plant at Bhundri

Villagers protest against bio-CNG plant at Bhundri

Allege it will prove hazardous for health, village environment; officials contradict claim

Villagers protest against bio-CNG plant at Bhundri

Villagers sit in protest against setting up of a gas plant at Bhundri village. Inderjeet Verma



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, April 18

For the past 22 days, Bhundri village residents have been protesting against the establishment of a bio-CNG plant in their village, demanding its immediate closure. The indefinite dharna near the plant site is being supported by various organisations, including Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan), BKU Dakaunda and Pendu Mazdoor Union, among others.

The plant, having obtained all necessary government approvals, will play an important role in managing stubble and cowdung, and also create job opportunities. — Gurbir Singh Kohli, SDM

Concerned villagers have expressed apprehensions about the possible adverse effects the plant may have on the environment. They alleged the plant would release foul odour and cause water and air pollution, and that there will be an ever-present risk of gas leaks. Additionally, they raised objections over the plant’s proximity to a school and residential area.

Government officials and plant authorities have engaged with the protesters in attempts to resolve the matter. The officials said this plant would not have any effect on the residents’ health or cause pollution, adding that the plant is being set up after obtaining all required permissions.

The protesters, however, stand by their claims that this plant would wreak havoc when it comes to the village ecosystem. The villagers and organisations have formed a coalition to sustain their opposition to the gas plant. Sukhdev Singh of Bhundri said there is growing discontent against the administration and the Punjab government as the voices of people remain unheard. He alleged the gas plant is being established near a school and houses. He expressed the fear that in case of a gas leak at the plant, people’s health will suffer badly.

He added village residents visited a gas plant site in Ghungrali Rajputan, and were left highly dissatisfied with the operations of that plant. Following this, he said the villagers’ resolve against the Bhundri village plant has been strengthened.

Tejinder Singh, another resident of Bhundri, claimed the plant would create much trouble for the villagers. Moreover, it is located very cloe to a residential area. He recounted efforts made by villagers to address their concerns through dialogue with the authorities. Frustrated by the lack of a positive response, they initiated an indefinite protest on March 28, he added.

Kanwaljeet Khanna, a member of Inqalabi Kendra Punjab, questioned the rationale behind establishinng the plant in the village. He highlighted the lack of clarity regarding the type of gases the plant will produce.

While asserting that the plant is completely safe, SDM Gurbir Singh Kohli said they have conducted multiple meetings with the villagers to raise awareness about the bio-CNG plant as part of the green industry, assuring them that the facility would pose no danger to the residents. To bolster this claim, he highlighted the fact that crop stubble and cowdung would be used in its operation. He assured them there would be no risk of gas leakage.

Furthermore, he added the plant, having obtained all necessary government approvals, will play a role in managing stubble and cowdung, and also create job opportunities.

He further added the plant management has also assured the protesting people that they can facilitate their meeting with scientists to remove any doubts they may have.

It may be noted that farm unions and area residents had staged similar protests near Samarla against the establishment of a biogas plant in Muskabad village.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

ED attaches Rs 98 crore worth assets of actor Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra

2
Punjab

Ludhiana court awards death penalty to woman for burying alive toddler

3
India

Nestle adds sugar to baby food sold in India but not in Europe: Study

4
India

Telangana school attacked after students questioned 'saffron dress'

5
Delhi

Kejriwal eating food high in sugar despite Type 2 diabetes to make grounds for bail, ED tells court

6
Punjab

Punjab School Education Board Class 10 results out; girls bag top 3 positions

7
India

‘Everything can’t be suspected,’ says Supreme Court; reserves verdict on 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT

8
Haryana

Lok Sabha poll: Chautala bahus up against each other as INLD fields Sunaina Chautala from Hisar

9
Himachal

Solan-Kandaghat section of Chandigarh-Shimla highway closed due to flyover construction work

10
India

Kerala woman cadet, part of 17-member Indian crew, on board ship seized by Iran returns home

Don't Miss

View All
Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Top News

Lok Sabha elections: Voting begins in 21 states for 102 seats in Phase 1

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Voting begins for 102 seats in Phase 1 Lok Sabha elections 2024: Voting begins for 102 seats in Phase 1

Polling for assembly elections in the north-eastern states o...

Lok Sabha elections, 1st Phase: 8 Union ministers, 2 former CMs, 1 ex-governor in fray

Lok Sabha elections, 1st Phase: 8 Union ministers, 2 former CMs, 1 ex-governor in fray

Iran fires air defence batteries in provinces as sound of explosions heard near Isfahan

Iran fires air defence batteries in provinces as sound of explosions heard near Isfahan

Diabetic Kejri having mangoes, sweets to make case for bail: ED

Diabetic Arvind Kejriwal having mangoes, sweets to make case for bail: ED

Pakistan suicide blast hits vehicle carrying foreigners, kills at least 2, reports Geo News

Pakistan suicide blast hits vehicle carrying foreigners, kills at least 2, reports Geo News

The suicide bomber and two militants were killed in retaliat...


Cities

View All

Farmers-BJP workers’ clash: KMSC holds protest outside SSP office

Farmers-BJP workers’ clash in Amritsar: KMSC holds protest outside SSP office

Karmanpreet of Amritsar district ranked third in PSEB Class X exams

Act on Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh’s allegations: Sunil Jakhar

Baba Bakala Naib Tehsildar makes it to IAS

Amritsar Admn goes all out to enthuse voters to exercise their franchise

Firing in MLA’s presence over truck union dispute

Bhucho Mandi: Firing in MLA’s presence over truck union dispute

Congress rift comes to fore in Bathinda over ticket given to Jeetmohinder Singh Sidhu

Punjab and Haryana High Court gets 15 acres for horizontal expansion

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court gets 15 acres for horizontal expansion

CBI books three Chandigarh cops, former SP in two cases

Chandigarh Congress in charge Rajeev Shukla meets former MP Pawan Kumar Bansal

Chandigarh polling booths to have unique features

Police arrest 3 cyber cons from Faridabad

Diabetic Kejri having mangoes, sweets to make case for bail: ED

Diabetic Arvind Kejriwal having mangoes, sweets to make case for bail: ED

Court extends Sisodia’s judicial custody till April 26

Apex court extends interim bail of bizman in excise case

65-day campaign of ‘Bullet Queen’ concludes in Delhi

If elected, BJP will ‘abolish’ polls, reservations: MP

PSEB Class X results: Jasika, Balraj of Nakodar top district with 98.62% marks

PSEB Class X results: Jasika, Balraj of Nakodar top district with 98.62% marks

Placed at 6th rank, Talwara girl Rashi dreams to become IAS

Now, Amarjit Singh Samra opposes Jalandhar ticket to Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi

Food commission member checks mid-day meal quality in govt schools

Three held with 15 gm heroin

Aditi, Alisha from district bag top spots

Aditi, Alisha from district bag top spots

Follow norms or face music, police tell city spa centres

Ludhiana woman gets death for burying alive neighbour’s 2-yr-old girl

Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs Ludhiana ASI for accepting bribe

ASI caught taking Rs 4,500 bribe

Infighting in Patiala Congress far from over

Infighting in Patiala Congress far from over

Patiala: Three deaths in two months, stray dog population sparks concerns

Blogger from Patiala dies in Manikaran

Patiala students shine in Class 10 exams

Patiala: Three deaths in two months, stray dog population sparks concerns