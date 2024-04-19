Villagers protest against bio-CNG plant at Bhundri

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 18

For the past 22 days, Bhundri village residents have been protesting against the establishment of a bio-CNG plant in their village, demanding its immediate closure. The indefinite dharna near the plant site is being supported by various organisations, including Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan), BKU Dakaunda and Pendu Mazdoor Union, among others.

The plant, having obtained all necessary government approvals, will play an important role in managing stubble and cowdung, and also create job opportunities. — Gurbir Singh Kohli, SDM

Concerned villagers have expressed apprehensions about the possible adverse effects the plant may have on the environment. They alleged the plant would release foul odour and cause water and air pollution, and that there will be an ever-present risk of gas leaks. Additionally, they raised objections over the plant’s proximity to a school and residential area.

Government officials and plant authorities have engaged with the protesters in attempts to resolve the matter. The officials said this plant would not have any effect on the residents’ health or cause pollution, adding that the plant is being set up after obtaining all required permissions.

The protesters, however, stand by their claims that this plant would wreak havoc when it comes to the village ecosystem. The villagers and organisations have formed a coalition to sustain their opposition to the gas plant. Sukhdev Singh of Bhundri said there is growing discontent against the administration and the Punjab government as the voices of people remain unheard. He alleged the gas plant is being established near a school and houses. He expressed the fear that in case of a gas leak at the plant, people’s health will suffer badly.

He added village residents visited a gas plant site in Ghungrali Rajputan, and were left highly dissatisfied with the operations of that plant. Following this, he said the villagers’ resolve against the Bhundri village plant has been strengthened.

Tejinder Singh, another resident of Bhundri, claimed the plant would create much trouble for the villagers. Moreover, it is located very cloe to a residential area. He recounted efforts made by villagers to address their concerns through dialogue with the authorities. Frustrated by the lack of a positive response, they initiated an indefinite protest on March 28, he added.

Kanwaljeet Khanna, a member of Inqalabi Kendra Punjab, questioned the rationale behind establishinng the plant in the village. He highlighted the lack of clarity regarding the type of gases the plant will produce.

While asserting that the plant is completely safe, SDM Gurbir Singh Kohli said they have conducted multiple meetings with the villagers to raise awareness about the bio-CNG plant as part of the green industry, assuring them that the facility would pose no danger to the residents. To bolster this claim, he highlighted the fact that crop stubble and cowdung would be used in its operation. He assured them there would be no risk of gas leakage.

Furthermore, he added the plant, having obtained all necessary government approvals, will play a role in managing stubble and cowdung, and also create job opportunities.

He further added the plant management has also assured the protesting people that they can facilitate their meeting with scientists to remove any doubts they may have.

It may be noted that farm unions and area residents had staged similar protests near Samarla against the establishment of a biogas plant in Muskabad village.

