Voters must carry EPIC card or authentic document: DC

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 15

To make voters and staff aware of the electoral photo identity card (EPIC) and 11 alternative documents that could be used on the election day by the electorate to cast their votes, District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said the Election Commission (EC) had allowed use of EPIC or 11 alternative identity documents for the voters to cast their votes.

Besides EPIC, which is known as voter ID card in common parlance, other 11 alternate identity cards prescribed by the Election Commission are passport, driving licence, service identity card with photographs issued to employees by the Central/state government/ PSU/ public limited companies, passbook issued by bank/post office having photograph, PAN card, smart card issued by the RGI under the NPR, MGNREGA card, Health Insurance Smart Card issued by the Ministry of Labour, pension document with photograph, identity cards issued by MP/MLA/MLC and Aadhaar card. But he appealed the voters to carry the most authentic and preferred identity card which was voter identity card as first choice because 100 per cent voters had been already issued their EPIC or voter cards.

The DC said if the voters bring their authenticated voter slips along with any of these identity cards to exercise their franchise, it would ensure that they did not face any sort of problem in finding their names on the voter list. It would help in exercising their franchise freely. He also asked the voters to cast their vote enthusiastically without any fear. —