Ward no 2: Overflowing sewers, open dumping of waste in plots persistent issues

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, August 3

Residents of certain areas in Ward Number 2 continue to face longstanding issues with clogged and overflowing sewers, indiscriminate garbage dumping on vacant plots, potholed roads and lack of public parks. The presence of stray cattle roaming in streets is also a concern.

Parts of Sanyas Nagar, Deep Vihar and nearby areas have been grappling with persistent problems of overflowing sewers, accumulation of stinking water on streets and plots and rampant waste dumping in open spaces for several years. These issues have resulted in unhygienic conditions and potential health hazards.

'Outside our house, the street remains flooded with sewage. As a result, water supply has been contaminated, leading to an increase in illnesses within the locality.' – Dropati, resident of Sanyas Nagar

Davinder Kumar, a resident of Sanyas Nagar, expressed frustration with the MC authorities for not finding a permanent solution to the problem of overflowing sewers and the accumulation of foul-smelling water in streets. “The people are forced to pass through accumulated sewage in the streets in routine. We are forced to live under insanitary conditions for a long time,” he said.

'We are forced to stay in such inhumane conditions. It is a result of sewers overflowing and the waste being dumped openly in a vacant plot near our house.' – Sanjeev Kumar, resident of Deep Vihar

He also pointed out the absence of parks and playgrounds, depriving children of safe recreational spaces. He urged the Municipal Corporation to prioritise the development of their area and ensure the provision of basic amenities.

Residents of Ekjot Nagar and Harvinder Nagar shared similar grievances, highlighting the lack of proper basic amenities. The residents said a few areas lack street lights. Mukhtiar Singh from Ekjot Nagar specifically raised the issue of tangled cables near his house.

Satsang Bhawan Road has developed numerous potholes, causing inconvenience to commuters. Several manhole covers were found to be in poor condition, with some being partially broken. Internal streets of some colonies were also in disarray. Satwinder Singh, a resident, raised concerns about vacant plots in different colonies being turned into open garbage dumps. The MC must take necessary action to address the problem.

Dropati, who lives in Sanyas Nagar, said: “We have been facing such insanitary conditions for the past 10 years.”

Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Deep Vihar, said: Despite raising our concerns about these insanitary conditions, no action has been taken so far. ”

Significant devp projects were initiated: Ex-councillor

Gurmail Singh Jajji, former councillor of the Shiromani Akali Dal, who emerged victorious in the 2018 elections, claimed that significant development projects were initiated during his term. He claimed the completion of initiatives such as interlocking tile installation and road carpeting in various areas of the ward. Additionally, he claimed that new sewerage pipelines were laid in Sanyas Nagar and Deep Vihar. Nevertheless, he acknowledged the absence of adequate space for parks or playgrounds in the ward. Jajji said he raised concerns about various issues related to the ward during the MC’s General House meetings.