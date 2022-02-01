Woman among three nabbed with drugs

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 31

The police have nabbed three persons with narcotics from different places on Sunday. Naveen, a resident of Mohalla Peeru Banda, Salem Tabri, was nabbed with 200 gm of opium and 15 gm of heroin.

The accused was booked under the NDPS Act. Two other drug runners — Shinder Kaur, a resident of a place near Civil Hospital in Sahnewal, with 15 gm of heroin and Deep Sharma, a resident of Guru Nanak Nagar, with 12 kg of poppy husk — were arrested from near Zimidira Dharamshala, Sahnewal, and Mundian Kalan, respectively.

A scooter being used for drug running was also impounded from the latter. Both accused have been booked under the NDPS Act. —