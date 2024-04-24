Woman injured as truck hits scooter

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 23

A truck rammed into a teacher riding a scooter on the Chandigarh road here on Tuesday morning. The woman suffered serious injuries on her hands and legs. She was rushed to a hospital for treatment and was stated to be out of danger.

According to eyewitnesses, the truck was going at a high speed and the accident caused due to the truck driver’s fault. The suspect fled the scene after the incident.

Bhuvan Arora, the victim’s husband and a resident of Fatehgarh locality, said his wife Kirti Arora left for school this morning on her scooter. When she reached Vardhaman Chowk, a speeding truck rammed hit her. A complaint was lodged at a police station against the truck driver in this regard.

Later, the police reached the scene and took the truck in their custody.

