Woman’s 3 vehicles set afire by ex-boyfriend

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 24

A motorcycle and two scooters of a woman were set on fire by her ex-boyfriend at SBS Nagar. He committed the act after the woman discontinued the relationship with him.

The woman said on Friday, the man set her three vehicles parked outside the house on fire.

She lodged a complaint against him and demanded registration of a case.

“After I discontinued the relationship, he had been forcing me to revive the same and threatened me of dire consequences. I had refused to engage in any relationship with him, due to which he set the vehicles afire. We managed to douse the flames on time,” she alleged, adding that he had also been sexually exploiting her.