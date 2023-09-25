Woman’s 3 vehicles set afire by ex-boyfriend

Ludhiana, September 24
A motorcycle and two scooters of a woman were set on fire by her ex-boyfriend at SBS Nagar. He committed the act after the woman discontinued the relationship with him.
The woman said on Friday, the man set her three vehicles parked outside the house on fire.
She lodged a complaint against him and demanded registration of a case.
“After I discontinued the relationship, he had been forcing me to revive the same and threatened me of dire consequences. I had refused to engage in any relationship with him, due to which he set the vehicles afire. We managed to douse the flames on time,” she alleged, adding that he had also been sexually exploiting her.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing
Tensions flared between India and Canada after Trudeau's exp...
India wins first gold in men's 10m air rifle team event in Asian Games 2023
Rudrankksh shoots 632.5, Tomar 631.6 and Panwar 629.6 to agg...
Centre moves to cancel OCI cards of pro-Khalistan activists
Move to seize their properties in India too
It's world of double standards: EAM S Jaishankar on developed nations' resistance to change
Speaks at world forum after Canada fracas