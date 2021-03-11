Workers hold rally on May Day at Doraha

Our Correspondent

Doraha, May 2

The Kisan, Mazdur and Employees Joint Front organised a rally to celebrate May Day under the bridge, near Beant Singh Chowk, here today. Balvir Singh and Budh Singh Jaswinder Singh from the Technical Services Union, Pawan Kumar Kaushal and Darshan Singh from the Government Pensioners Association, Bikramjit Singh Kaddon from the BEd Teachers Front Punjab, Simardeep Singh Daburji from the Bharti Kisan Union Punjab, Yuvraj Singh from the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), Dalwara Singh from the Bank Employees Union, Tarsem Lal from the Powercom Transco Pensioners Association, Karam Singh Jatana and others present on the occasion opposed the policy of corporatisation implemented by the government.

They urged the people to unite and wage a united war against the faulty and disruptive policies of the government. While paying homage to the martyrs of May Day, speakers demanded that the proposed amendments in 44 labour laws be repealed; privatisation, globalisation and liberalisation policy be abolished; universal distribution system to be implemented unconditionally for the poor; rising inflation be curbed; fuel prices be reduced and education be provided to all in government schools.

The front demanded repeal of the proposed Electricity Bill 2020, permanent jobs for unemployed workers in various government and semi-government institutions, implementation of old-age pension scheme and assured health and medical facilities.