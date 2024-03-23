Workshop on IPR creation at agri varsity

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 22

A workshop on ‘IPR Creation and Commercialisation’ was organised by the Technology Marketing and IPR Cell of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), in collaboration with the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology. More than 50 scientists from PAU participated in the workshop, which aimed at creating awareness on the creation and commercialisation of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR).

Dr Ajmer Singh Dhatt, Director of Research (PAU), emphasised disseminating PAU technologies through licensing activities to masses.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU