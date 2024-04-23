Youngster killed over petty dispute

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 22

A youngster was allegedly killed by two persons in the old grain market of Jagraon. The deceased has been identified as Shamsher Singh Gopi (21) of Karnail Gate of Jagraon. It is alleged that the suspects, identified as Lovish Kumar and his father Balram, stabbed Gopi over a dispute involving Rs 200.

On receiving information about the incident, the police reached the scene and started an investigation in the case. A case has been registered against the duo.

Lovish and Shamsher had allegedly clashed over a dispute yesterday. However, they were reportedly pacified at that time by some people.

The suspects attacked the victim with a sharp weapon on Monday. He was rushed to a hospital but did not survive. The police said efforts were being made to arrest them.

