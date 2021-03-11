Youth dies in hit-and-run

Ludhiana: Lakhwinder Singh (26), a resident of Badhni Kalan, Moga, who was coming towards Ghumar Mandi here for duty from his village on a motorcycle on Wednesday morning was hit by a recklessly-driven cement mixture truck (bearing registration no. PB 65AX 5753). Lakhwinder suffered grievous injuries in the mishap and died on the way to a hospital. On the complaint lodged by Harbhajan Singh, brother of the deceased, the police have booked the truck driver under Sections 279, 304-A and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). oc
5 mobiles seized from prisoners
Ludhiana: Five inmates in the Central Jail here have been booked under Section 52-A of the Prisons Act after mobile phones were recovered from their possession during a surprise checking on Monday. On a complaint received from Sukhdev Singh, Assistant Superintendent, Central Jail, Ludhiana, cases have been registered against Varinder Singh, Sunil Kalra, Gurpreet Singh, Azam and Satnam Singh, all undertrials lodged in the Central Jail.
