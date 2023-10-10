Youth killed, four injured as car falls off flyover

Our Correspondent

Jagraon, October 9

A Jagraon youth was killed and four of his friends injured when the Hyundai i20 car (bearing registration no PB10 E 4511) they were travelling in fell off the Aligarh flyover on Ludhiana-Ferozepur national highway on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The deceased was identified as Ankit Luthra (30) of Jagraon. Jatin Bansal (driver), Rinkal Arora and Panku Bansal, all residents of localities in Jagraon, were injured seriously in the mishap.

As none of the injured was fit for giving statement, the Jagraon police are yet to initiate necessary legal action against suspects, if any.

The maternal uncle of the deceased, who had visited the accident scene, said his nephew had died on the spot when the car carrying him and his four friends fell off the flyover. The victims were returning after attending a party at Mullanpur about 12 midnight. The deceased is survived by his wife and an 18-month-old son.

The police said Jatin, Rinkal and Panku had been shifted to a multi-specialty hospital in Ludhiana whereas the fourth injured was admitted to a hospital in Mullanpur. The deceased was reported to have breathed his last before the passers-by could rescue the occupants from the mangled remains of the car.

Though the exact sequence of events leading to the mishap is yet to be ascertained by the police, a visit to the scene revealed that a large part of the fence along the flyover was broken, which could lead to more accidents during night hours.

#Ferozepur