1 killed in fresh Manipur violence

IANS

Imphal, May 24

In fresh incidents of violence in restive Manipur, a man was gunned down by the armed assailants of a different community while two others were injured in separate incidents in Bishnupur district on Wednesday, the police said.

In view of the violence, the district authorities have cancelled the curfew relaxation in Bishnupur, Imphal East and Imphal West districts where curfew was relaxed from 5 am to 4 pm.

Police officials in Imphal said some armed youths had raided a few villages in Moirang in Bishnupur district and on hearing the commotion, some inmates of a relief camp there came out to see what was happening and a man, identified as Toijam Chandramani (29), was hit by a bullet from behind. He was rushed to a private hospital, but succumbed to the bullet injury after some time.

As tension escalated after Chandramani’s death, additional paramilitary and police personnel have been deployed to control the situation. Since May 3, when the ethnic violence erupted in 11 of the 16 districts in Manipur, indefinite curfew was imposed and internet services were suspended while sporadic incidents of violence reported almost every day. Army, Assam Rifles and Territorial Army have been deployed in 23 most sensitive and most volatile police station areas in 11 districts.