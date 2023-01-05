Rs 19,744 cr govt outlay for Green Hydrogen Mission

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 4

The government today announced the launch of the National Green Hydrogen Mission with an outlay of Rs 19,744 crore to make India a global hub for manufacturing clean energy.

Giving the break-up of the outlay, Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said incentives worth Rs 17,490 crore would be given for electrolysers and manufacturing of green hydrogen, whereas Rs 1,466 crore would be spent on pilot projects, Rs 400 crore for R&D and Rs 388 crore towards other mission components.

Aims & objectives Green hydrogen production capacity of at least 5 MMT per annum envisaged

Rs 8 lakh crore investment, at least six lakh jobs by 2030

Export opportunities for green hydrogen and its derivatives

Decarbonisation of industrial as well as energy sectors

Less dependence on imported fossil fuels and feedstock

Development of indigenous manufacturing capabilities

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) will be the nodal agency for the implementation of the mission, Thakur said, adding that a policy framework would be developed to support the establishment of the green hydrogen ecosystem. “Further, a public-private partnership framework for R&D (Strategic Hydrogen Innovation Partnership — SHIP) will be facilitated under the mission. Research and development projects will be goal-oriented, time-bound and suitably scaled up to develop globally competitive technologies. A coordinated skill development programme will also be undertaken,” the minister said.

“The mission seeks to promote the development of green hydrogen production capacity of at least 5 MMT (million metric tonnes) per annum with an associated renewable energy capacity addition of about 125 GW (gigawatt) in the country by 2030, as it envisages an investment of over Rs 8 lakh crore and creation of over 6 lakh jobs by 2030,” the minister said, adding that it will also result in cumulative reduction in fossil fuel imports of over Rs 1 lakh crore and reduction of nearly 50 MMT of annual greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

#anurag thakur