3-year-old girl raped in Rajasthan; body dumped in well

Jaipur, April 23
A 3-year-old girl was allegedly raped and her body was dumped in a well in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district, police said on Saturday.
According to police, the girl had come to attend a marriage ceremony with her mother from Bhilwara and was playing at home on Thursday when the accused Ramesh Dhakad (30) started playing with her. The girl later went missing.
A missing complaint was lodged at the Bassi Police Station.
The body was found on Friday in the well 5 km from the residence.
“The accused is being interrogated after registering a case against him under sections of IPC, POCSO Act, SC/ST Act and the Juvenile Justice Act. Rape can be confirmed only after getting the post-mortem report,” SHO Bassi Ganpat Singh said.
