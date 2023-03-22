4 attack incidents on MPs' residences

Tribune News Service

Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said in the Lok Sabha that four cases of attacks on the residences of MPs were reported in the last two years in New Delhi district for which 16 persons were arrested. He was replying to a written question by Hyderabad MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi. TNS

Naxal violence down by 77%

The incidents of naxal violence in the country have come down by 77 per cent in just over a decade while casualties of the security forces and civilians have also declined by 90 per cent in the same period, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai said in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. TNS

4.27 lakh undertrial prisoners in country

The government on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that 4.27 lakh undertrial prisoners were lodged in jails across the country as on December 31, 2021.