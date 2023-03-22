4 attack incidents on MPs' residences

Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said in the Lok Sabha that four cases of attacks on the residences of MPs were reported in the last two years in New Delhi district for which 16 persons were arrested. He was replying to a written question by Hyderabad MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi. TNS
Naxal violence down by 77%
The incidents of naxal violence in the country have come down by 77 per cent in just over a decade while casualties of the security forces and civilians have also declined by 90 per cent in the same period, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai said in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. TNS
4.27 lakh undertrial prisoners in country
The government on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that 4.27 lakh undertrial prisoners were lodged in jails across the country as on December 31, 2021.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Police issue lookout circular, non-bailable warrant against Amritpal Singh
Several pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires rele...
Parliamentary panel for enhancing Army's capital budget to ward off challenges from 2 'hostile' neighbours
The report of the panel was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesd...