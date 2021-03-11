Bail for Mevani, police pulled up for 'false FIR'

New Delhi: Granting bail to Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer, a Barpeta court pulled up Assam Police for lodging a “false FIR”. TNS
Panel okays Covovax for 12 to 17 age group
New Delhi: A panel of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation on Friday recommended including Covovax for 12 to 17 years’ age group. TNS
Rs 450-cr heroin seized from Gujarat port
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence have recovered 90 kg of heroin worth Rs 450 crore from a shipping container that arrived at the Pipavav port from Iran. PTI
FIR against Kolkata police on ED’s plaint.
New Delhi: The ED has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police, which has in turn registered an FIR against Kolkata police for alleged fabrication of a recent order passed by a Kolkata court in a coal scam case in which TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee is an accused. TNS
HC defers hearing on bail plea of Khalid
New Delhi: The Delhi HC on Friday deferred hearing till May 6 on bail pleas of Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid — facing sedition and UAPA charges in the 2020 Delhi riots case — in view of the SC’s decision to examine the validity of sedition law.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine ahead of PM Modi’s Europe trip
On his first trip abroad this year, Modi will embark on a th...
Heatwave abates in northwest India, 5 days of relief predicted
Isolated light rainfall along with dust storms, thunderstorm...
Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief Manoj Pande
Says Indian Army, in coordination with Air Force and Navy, w...
Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested
Nine arrests so far in connection with Friday’s violence | P...
'I am back with your good wishes and His blessings': Dharmendra to fans after returning from hospital
The 86-year-old star suffered a muscle pull