Bail for Mevani, police pulled up for 'false FIR'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Granting bail to Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer, a Barpeta court pulled up Assam Police for lodging a “false FIR”. TNS

Panel okays Covovax for 12 to 17 age group

New Delhi: A panel of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation on Friday recommended including Covovax for 12 to 17 years’ age group. TNS

Rs 450-cr heroin seized from Gujarat port

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence have recovered 90 kg of heroin worth Rs 450 crore from a shipping container that arrived at the Pipavav port from Iran. PTI

FIR against Kolkata police on ED’s plaint.

New Delhi: The ED has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police, which has in turn registered an FIR against Kolkata police for alleged fabrication of a recent order passed by a Kolkata court in a coal scam case in which TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee is an accused. TNS

HC defers hearing on bail plea of Khalid

New Delhi: The Delhi HC on Friday deferred hearing till May 6 on bail pleas of Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid — facing sedition and UAPA charges in the 2020 Delhi riots case — in view of the SC’s decision to examine the validity of sedition law.