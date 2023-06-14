CBI nabs EPFO official accepting Rs 12 lakh bribe

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 13

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an enforcement officer of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 12 lakh from a hospital manager for settling a case regarding penalty.

Agency officials said Rishi Raj, who works at the East Regional Office of EPFO, was caught red-handed. The action was taken after the manager of a multi-specialty hospital in the Capital filed a complaint against Raj, they added.