CBI nabs EPFO official accepting Rs 12 lakh bribe

New Delhi, June 13
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an enforcement officer of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 12 lakh from a hospital manager for settling a case regarding penalty.
Agency officials said Rishi Raj, who works at the East Regional Office of EPFO, was caught red-handed. The action was taken after the manager of a multi-specialty hospital in the Capital filed a complaint against Raj, they added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Twitter faced shutdown threat, says ex-CEO; outright lie: Govt
Political storm erupts over Dorsey’s charge | Congress deman...
All 3 nations Jack Dorsey named didn’t give in to US pressure on Ukraine
India, Nigeria, Turkiye have independent foreign policy