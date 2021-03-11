Chaudhary Charan Singh always worked for development of villages: CM Yogi Adityanath

PTI

Lucknow, May 29

Paying tributes to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his 35th death anniversary here, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the great farmer leader always worked for the development of villages and strengthening the rural economy.

Adityanath said the former PM, who was also the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, was of the clear view that the path of the development of the country goes through the by-lanes of the villages and farms.

As soon as the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, it waived the crop loans of the farmers, he said.

The chief minister also said that there has been a massive transformation in the lives of the sugarcane farmers in the last five years due to the work done by the “double-engine government”.

Even during the COVID-19 waves in UP, 119 sugar mills operated in the state, he said, claiming that the state government has so far given Rs 1.73 lakh crore to the sugarcane farmers.

Ramala Sugar Mill in Chhaprauli, the work place of Chaudhary Charan Singh, is being operated after re-establishment, Adityanath told reporters.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also paid floral tributes to the former prime minister.

He said that the SP will follow the path shown by him and will bring justice to the farmers.

“The BJP has shattered the dreams of farmers. It did not fulfill even a single promise made to them. The farmers will be ruined by the path on which the ruling party wants to take the country,” Yadav said in a statement issued here.

He also referred to the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people, including four farmers, died during a protest on October 3, 2021.

Many farmers, suffering from debt and inflation, committed suicide, he said, and claimed that the farmers did not even get the minimum support price for their crops.