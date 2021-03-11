Committed to working with India, Quad: Albanese

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 21

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Labor leader Anthony Albanese who is tipped to be the next Prime Minister of Australia, Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell pointed out that during the campaign he had committed to deepen economic, strategic and people-to-people links with India.

“Albanese is no stranger to India having travelled the country as a backpacker in 1991 and led a parliamentary delegation in 2018,” said O’Farrell.

PM Modi had built a strong personal relationship with current Australian PM Scott Morrison, who even cooked curries to demonstrate his affinity to India. “I look forward to working towards further strengthening our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and for shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific region,” said PM Modi after the election results.

“The first thing I will be doing is meeting our allies... Meeting with President Biden, meeting with Prime Minister Kishida, meeting with Narendra Modi next week — that is my priority," he had said at the National Press Club in Canberra.