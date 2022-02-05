Congress focused on providing employment, not on ending one’s arrogance: Priyanka Gandhi

Aligarh, February 5
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said her party does not talk of eliminating haughtiness of people but for providing opportunities for their employment.
The Congress leader made the remark days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath, during an election campaign in a western Uttar Pradesh area, said that the “khoon ki garmi” (haughtiness) of Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal leaders will end after the state assembly results come in.
While talking to a man in Aligarh, Priyanka Gandhi quipped, “People say someone has been talking of ‘garmi nikalne ki… charbi nikalne ki’ (eliminating haughtiness)”.
“But we (in Congress) are talking of ‘bharti’ (employment). A number of youths who are standing here are jobless. Around 12 lakh posts are lying vacant in the government,” she added.
The UP Congress later in a tweet in Hindi, said, “This time vote for those who start ‘bharti’ (recruitments/employment) and reject ‘charbi nikaalne wale’ and ‘garmi nikaalne wale’ (people professing to end haughtiness, arrogance).
Priyanka Gandhi was in Aligarh to campaign for the party candidates in Iglas and Khair assembly segments of the district.
The Congress general secretary also undertook door-to-door contact programmes in Aligarh. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab polls: Congress CM's face to decide whether 60 contestants become MLAs, says Navjot Sidhu
Sidhu said he did not leave the BJP and joined the Congress ...
Rahul Gandhi to announce Congress CM face on Sunday
He will address a virtual rally from Ludhiana at 2 pm
Delimitation Commission proposes major changes in Jammu and Kashmir constituencies
Baramulla gets two new constituencies - Kunzer and Tangmarg ...
Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir
Minaret of famous Kashmir shrine tilted by jolt
Would have been surprised had it been the other way around: Manish Tiwari on absence from Punjab Congress star list
Former president Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit terms the de...