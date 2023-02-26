Congress proposes reservation in higher judiciary

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

Raipur, February 26

The draft resolution on social justice and empowerment taken up in the Plenary Session of the Congress party underway here proposes reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs in higher judiciary.

"To ensure that the judiciary is reflective of the social diversity of India, the Congress Party shall consider reservations for SCs, STs, OBCs in the higher judiciary", the resolution says.

"In the same spirit, reforms will be undertaken to create Indian Judicial Service", the resolution added.

The resolution further said that the party was committed socio-economic caste census along with the decennial census. The proposed caste census shall also enumerate de-notified tribes and nomadic tribes.

The resolution also says that to ensure diversity in all sectors, the Congress party is committed to a vision that will secure equal access to jobs in private organized sector for SCs, STs and OBCs.

Noting discrimination faced by the students from SC, ST, OBC and minority communities in educational institutions, the resolution proposes enacting a special Act called the Rohith Vemula Act to protect and safeguard the rights of such students to education and dignity.

