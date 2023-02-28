Cop injured in hit-and-run accident on Mumbai’s sea bridge

PTI

Mumbai, February 28

A police constable suffered injuries in a hit-and-run accident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai, an official said.

The incident took place on Saturday evening when a police sub-inspector and the constable were on the iconic sea bridge to inspect two vehicles which had collided, he said.

While the police personnel were inspecting the vehicles, a speeding high-end car suddenly came towards them, the official said.

The duo tried to save themselves, but the car hit the constable, while the sub-inspector escaped unhurt, he said.

The car then sped away without stopping to help the injured policeman, who suffered fractures on his hand, the official said, adding that he is stable now.

An FIR was registered at the Bandra police station.

The car driver has been identified and he hails from central Maharashtra's Nanded district, the official said.

A police team had been deputed to apprehend the driver, the official said.

