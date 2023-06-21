Video: Elon Musk's response to Twitter ex-boss Jack Dorsey's allegations against India

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met prominent US personalities from different walks of life, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who asserted that India has more promise than any other large country and that he is incredibly excited about its future.

After meeting PM Modi, Musk told reporters that Twitter, the social media giant he owns, does not have a choice but to follow the local government.

“Or it will get shut down,” he said when asked about the company's former owner and CEO Jack Dorsey's recent allegation against the Indian government.

#WATCH | Twitter and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk after meeting PM Modi in New York, says "Twitter does not have a choice but to obey local governments. If we don't obey local government laws, we will get shut down so the best we can do is to work close to the law in any given country,… pic.twitter.com/4B4mgzxz9e — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

"The best we can do is to follow the laws in any given country," he said, adding that it is impossible for "us to do more than that".

“There are different rules and regulations for different forms of governments, and we will do our best to provide the freest speech that is possible under the law,” Musk said.

In a separate video statement, Musk also lauded PM Modi, saying he "really cares about India because he is pursuing us to make significant investment in India." "I am a fan of Modi," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Sports and Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said Elon Musk's praise for PM Narendra Modi and India's business potential reveals a lot about the country's leadership and about PM Modi himself. With inputs from PTI/ANI