Enforcement Directorate summons AAP leader Durgesh Pathak for questioning in Delhi Excise policy case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 19

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned AAP leader Durgesh Pathak for questioning as part of its probe into the alleged irregularities in Delhi's Excise policy.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a tweet said Pathak is the party's in-charge for the MCD polls. He wondered what link Pathak had with the liquor policy. He also questioned whether the ED is probing the excise policy or the MCD polls.

