Former Tata Sons head Cyrus Mistry dies in car crash near Mumbai

PTI

Mumbai, September 4

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was on Sunday killed in a road accident after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra’s Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai, a police official said.

Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car, he said.

“The accident took place around 3.15 pm, when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya River. It seems an accident,” the police official said.

The other two persons travelling with him, including the car driver, were injured. All the injured persons have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat.

More details will be obtained from them, he said.

Meanwhile, PM Modi, several union ministers and politicians have expressed grief over the incident.

The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2022

Deeply saddened to know about the unfortunate demise of Ex-Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry Ji in a road accident near Palghar, Maharashtra.



Sincerest condolences to his family members.



May he Rest In Peace.



Om Shanti. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 4, 2022

Deeply anguished & shocked by the sudden passing away of Cyrus Mistry.



Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars whose contributions to India's economic progress will always be remembered.



My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/74bzEPsr3a — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 4, 2022

A gentle soul, a man with a vision and a mission; Cyrus as I will always remember him epitomised kindness. The news of his demise comes as a shock. My condolences to his family & loved ones. Om Shanti 🙏 #cyrusmistry — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) September 4, 2022

Devastating News My Brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can’t believe it.



Rest in Peace Cyrus. pic.twitter.com/YEz7VDkWCY — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) September 4, 2022

Saddened by the tragic news of the demise of former Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry.



He was amongst the brightest business minds of the country, who made a significant contribution to India’s growth story.



My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 4, 2022

