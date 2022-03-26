Goyal: Keeping watch on trade amid Ukraine crisis

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 25

Union Minister for Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal today told the Rajya Sabha that the government had been continuously monitoring the opportunities that the Russia-Ukraine war had opened up for India and was in dialogue with traders to ensure more export of wheat and other commodities.

Responding to supplementary questions by members, Goyal said, “Indian wheat exports are set to cross 70 lakh metric tonnes this year from merely 2 lakh metric tonnes two years ago.” —