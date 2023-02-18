IAF pilot Air Vice Marshal BK Bishnoi, who bombed Pak Government House at Dacca, passes away

New Delhi, February 18
The Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Air Vice Marshal BK Bishnoi, who led the mission to bomb Pakistan Government House at Dacca during the 1971 war died on Saturday.
His family hailed from Fazilka in Punjab. He was commissioned into the IAF in 1953.
#sad Air Vice Marshal BK Bishnoi Vir Chakra bar died today. He was leading the pack of fighter jets that bombed the Governor's House in Dacca during the 1971 war with Pakistan. Image taken from Bharat Rakshak@thetribunechd @IAF_MCC @hqwaciaf @rajnathsingh pic.twitter.com/eldyw0GkEH— Ajay Banerjee (@ajaynewsman) February 18, 2023
AVM Bishnoi, a Wing Commander during the 1971 war, was awarded Vir Chakra, the third highest war-time gallantry award. This was his second Vir Chakra, the first being during the 1965 Indo-Pak war.
During the 1971 war he was commanding officer of the IAF squadron in the eastern sector. “On the December 14, 1971, he raided military targets in Dacca (Dhaka) in spite of intense ground fire. His attacks on the Government House at Dacca carried out with accuracy,” his citationread.
He also led 10 sorties against heavily defended enemy positions in the Comilla Sector in East Pakistan Earlier two bombing mission over Tazegaon airfield destroyed the runway Pak transport aircraft on ground.
During the 1965 war with Pakistan he was based at Halwara, Punjab and was part of the counter attack which bombed an ammunition carrying Pakistan train Raiwind railway station. He carried out 16 operational missions in the Kasur/Lahore sector.
He destroyed or damaged at least 10 enemy tanks and his aircraft was hit on three different occasions by the enemy ground fire, his citation read.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All GST compensation dues to be cleared; tax rate on liquid jaggery, pencil and sharpeners cut: FM Sitharaman at GST council meet
Another important decision includes extending exemption bene...
Delhi murder case: Nikki Yadav, Sahil Gehlot got married in 2020, photos surface
Police say couple got married at Arya Samaj Mandir in Greate...
CBI summons Manish Sisodia for questioning in Delhi Excise Policy case tomorrow
Sisodia, called on Sunday for questioning, has not been name...
12 cheetahs from South Africa released into quarantine enclosures at MP's Kuno National Park
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister for Environme...
George Soros an old, rich, opinionated person: Foreign Minister Jaishankar
Says democratic world needs debate on democracy