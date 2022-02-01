Imported headphones, umbrella, solar cells to be costlier; cocoa beans, frozen mussels cheaper

PTI

New Delhi, February 1

A large number of commonly used items, including headphones, earphones, loudspeakers, smart meters, imitation jewellery, solar cells and solar modules will become more expensive due to a hike in customs duties on imported parts, as proposed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget for 2022-23.

However, imported cut and polished diamonds, frozen mussels, frozen squids, asafoetida, cocoa beans, methyl alcohol and acetic acid will become cheaper as a result of rationalisation in customs duties.

Following is a list of imported items that will become costlier:

-Umbrella

-Imitation Jewellery

-Single or multiple loudspeakers

-Headphones and earphones

-Smart meters

-Solar cells

-Solar modules

-X-ray machines

-Parts of electronic toys

However, certain goods will become cheaper as the government has slashed the customs duty and they are:-

-Frozen mussels

-Frozen squids

-Asafoetida

-Cocoa beans

-Methyl alcohol

-Acetic acid

-Cut and polished diamonds

-Camera lens for cellular mobile phone.

