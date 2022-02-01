Imported headphones, umbrella, solar cells to be costlier; cocoa beans, frozen mussels cheaper

New Delhi, February 1
A large number of commonly used items, including headphones, earphones, loudspeakers, smart meters, imitation jewellery, solar cells and solar modules will become more expensive due to a hike in customs duties on imported parts, as proposed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget for 2022-23.
However, imported cut and polished diamonds, frozen mussels, frozen squids, asafoetida, cocoa beans, methyl alcohol and acetic acid will become cheaper as a result of rationalisation in customs duties.
Following is a list of imported items that will become costlier:
-Umbrella
-Imitation Jewellery
-Single or multiple loudspeakers
-Headphones and earphones
-Smart meters
-Solar cells
-Solar modules
-X-ray machines
-Parts of electronic toys
However, certain goods will become cheaper as the government has slashed the customs duty and they are:-
-Frozen mussels
-Frozen squids
-Asafoetida
-Cocoa beans
-Methyl alcohol
-Acetic acid
-Cut and polished diamonds
-Camera lens for cellular mobile phone.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Budget 2022-23: Finance Minister spurs spending to sustain eco recovery
While she primes up spending on infrastructure to create job...
Budget is betrayal of salaried, middle classes, nothing for farmers and youth: Congress
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala says the salar...
India to get its own digital currency by RBI next year: FM
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already been deliberatin...
Taxpayers can update their ITRs correcting discrepancy/omission within 2 years: FM
In her 2022-23 Budget speech, the Minister says this is an ‘...
Budget: 30 per cent tax on income from cryptocurrency, virtual assets; 1 per cent TDS on buy/sale
The tax proposals will come into effect from April 1 after t...