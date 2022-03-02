In a change of stance, CPI denounces Russia's military action in Ukraine

Ravi S Singh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 2

Eschewing its soft stand against Russian military action in Ukraine, Communist Party of India (CPI) has now gone so far as to "denounce" it, and asked Russia to halt further advance.

CPI's comparatively hardening of position, and stiffness against Russia is conspicuous in the context of its traditionally pro-Russia stand.

"The CPI denounces the military action and demands Russia to stop further advancement in Ukraine, immediate ceasefire and restoration of peace and return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue," a communique of the party said.

Comparatively, in its communique on February 24, the party had taken a softer approach.

"The National Secretariat of the Communist Party of India expresses its deep concern and anguish over the military conflicts in and around Ukraine," the communique added.

The CPI has an umbilical relationship with the Communist party-ruled Russia. Rather, it has been its exemplar in matters of ideology.

"Last few days marked with the advance of Russian forces in different parts of Ukraine resulting in huge human and material loss," today's communique added.

However, the party has continued with its condemnation of US and its NATO allies for provoking Russia.

The statement said that for the last few months, the world has witnessed how the US and its NATO allies sent hi-tech armaments to Ukraine and its partners in Eastern Europe as well as deployment of Missiles across the Russian border, thus aggravating the hostilities between two countries and posing great threats to peace and stability in the region.

It opined that military conflicts will not bring solution to the both countries rather it will help the US to use this as “pretext” for its further intervention in the region aiming at control of the market of oil, natural gas and raw materials.

CPI demanded US, EU and NATO that they should stop further expansion of NATO towards East with their agenda of “Balkanization of Russia“. They should address the Russian Security concerns, withdraw all unilateral inhuman sanctions against Russia and respect the “Minsk agreement of 2014,” which was accepted by both the Ukraine and the Russia.

It welcomed the initiatives of the "governments" of Russia and Ukraine holding talks to find solutions to the present conflicts without outside interference and hope that amicable peace will be achieved through dialogue.

#cpi #ukraine crisis