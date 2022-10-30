India reports 1,604 fresh Covid-19 cases

New Delhi, October 30
With 1,604 more people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India’s tally of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 4,46,52,266 while that of active cases has declined to 18,317, according to Union Health Ministry data on Sunday.
The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,29,016 with eight fatalities being recorded, including three reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Active cases now comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.77 per cent, the health ministry said.
A decrease of 485 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.02 per cent, and the weekly positivity rate at 1.08 per cent, according to the ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,41,04,933, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.
According to the ministry, 219.63 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.
India’s COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.
The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore COVID-19 cases on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.
Five new deaths due to the disease were reported in the country – two each from Karnataka and Maharashtra, and one from Mizoram.
